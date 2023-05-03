Commander of EAC’s regional force in DR Congo resigns

Jeff Nyagah, the commander of the East African Community Regional Force (EACRF) deployed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), on Thursday formally resigned, according to a letter released to the public on Friday.

“As you are aware, there was an attempt to intimidate my security at my former residence by deploying foreign military contractors (mercenaries) who placed monitoring devices, flew drones, and conducted physical surveillance of my residence in early January 2023, forcing me to relocate”, said Nyagah in the letter addressing to the EAC’s secretary general.

The head of the EACRF also spoke of the existence of well-orchestrated and financed negative media campaigns targeting his personality and direct false written accusations of the EACRF’s complacency toward the March 23 Movement (M23).

“Honourable Secretary General, it is with this in mind and further assessment that I have come to the conclusion that my safety as Force Commander is not guaranteed within the operation area. Further, the ongoing frustration has rendered my mission untenable, hence the precautionary decision to exit the mission area,” Nyagah said.

In 2022, the EAC member countries established a regional force to end the activism of armed groups in eastern DRC, including the M23 rebels. Since the beginning of the deployments of the EAC Regional Force, four countries have sent troops to the DRC, namely Uganda, Kenya, Burundi, and South Sudan. Enditem