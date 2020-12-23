Companies have donated food hampers worth more than 1.5 million pula (about 139,256 U.S. dollars) to various frontline workers in Botswana.

Speaking during the handing over ceremony of the food hampers on Friday in the country’s capital city Gaborone, President Mokgweetsi Masisi said the local companies are continuing to express the spirit of compassion to frontline workers across Botswana.

“Frontline workers this year are much more exposed, than last year, much more threatened, much more vulnerable,” said Masisi. Masisi said he was particularly delighted by Sefalana Holdings, Trans Africa, Fours Cash and Carry, Square mart, CA Sales and Coca Cola and others for finding it fit to extend a hand to some sections deserving of our society.

“This noble gesture is highly commendable particularly as it has been displayed during one of the most difficult periods in the history of this country and the world, when we are grappling with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Masisi.

He further mentioned that all businesses have been affected in different ways, especially Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises(SMMEs). The government has come up with an Economic Recovery and Transformation Plan to reboot the economy and boost SMMEs.

“I wish to express my profound gratitude to our men and women in uniforms and even those not in uniforms, who continue to sacrifice their lives in support of government efforts to contain the spread and transmission of COVID-19,” said Masisi. Enditem