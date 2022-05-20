Court Jails Mason For Five Years For Stealing Live Duck

A Circuit Court at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono region, has sentenced a mason, Kofi Asante, aged 42 to five years imprisonment in hard labour for stealing a live duck.

In a response to a question about why he stole the duck, Asante told the Court “I was drunk” and pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing.

Consequently, the Court presided by Mr. Samuel Djanie Kotey convicted and sentenced him on his own plea.

Prosecuting Police Inspector (P/Inspt.) Emmanuel Asare said the complainant, a photographer by profession, and the convict resided respectively at Ahantrase and Stadium suburbs of Dormaa-Ahenkro.

He said on Friday, May13 this year at 2130 hours, the complainant had information that the convict had been caught stealing from a pen beside his rented apartment.

The Prosecutor added that the complainant rushed to the house and saw the convict holding a sack containing a live duck valued at GhC100.00 accosted by a witness.

Inspt. Asare said the complainant thus brought the convict together with the live duck to the Police Station and lodged a complaint against him, adding that the former admitted the offence during interrogation and was charged accordingly.

The Prosecutor requested the Court to give the convict a harsher sentence because he had been convicted many times.