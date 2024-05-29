Czech Support: Initiative Raises Over €1.6B for Ukrainian Ammunition

Fifteen countries of the European Union (EU) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) have contributed more than 1.6 billion euros (1.74 billion U.S. dollars) to a Czech initiative to buy ammunition for Ukraine in non-EU countries, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said here on Tuesday.

The first tens of thousands of 155mm artillery shells will be delivered to Ukraine in June and the first shipment can be expected in the coming days, Fiala said before a working dinner for security cooperation with leaders of several EU countries and Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Earlier on Tuesday, Fiala met Shmyhal on security and economic cooperation, and pledged continued aid to Ukraine.

Fiala came up with the proposal in February to buy artillery ammunition for Ukraine from outside the EU.