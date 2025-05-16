Davido Flaunts US$2.5 Million in Diamond Accessories

Nigerian music superstar Davido has sparked online debate after revealing his diamond-encrusted teeth and chain carry a combined value of $2.5 million (approximately ₦4 billion).

The Afrobeats icon showcased the luxury items in a viral video, with his dental modification alone priced at $500,000.

The “Unavailable” singer’s latest display of opulence continues his established pattern of showcasing extravagant purchases, from luxury vehicles to private jets. While some social media users marveled at the display of wealth, others questioned the priorities behind such expenditures. Davido’s brand has long been associated with lavish living, with his jewelry collection becoming as recognizable as his musical hits.

This revelation comes as the artist enjoys continued success with his recent album rollout, maintaining his status as both a musical powerhouse and a symbol of aspirational wealth in the African entertainment industry. The diamond teeth represent just the latest chapter in Davido’s public narrative of success and luxury.