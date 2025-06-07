Davies Rebuts OSP Claims on Ofori-Atta Medical Documentation

Legal counsel Frank Davies has forcefully denied the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s (OSP) assertion that it never received medical documentation for former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta’s absence, calling the claim “a blatant falsehood.”

Davies stated the OSP was served the medical report as part of court filings on May 27, 2025, contradicting Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng’s June 2 declaration that no proof was provided.

Davies, representing Ofori-Atta, expressed “deep concern” over Agyebeng’s remarks during a Citi Eyewitness News interview, stating: “The medical report was in the bundle served to the OSP ahead of the May 28 court hearing. For him to claim otherwise shows alarming lack of diligence.” The dispute stems from Ofori-Atta’s non-appearance at OSP proceedings, which Agyebeng previously attributed to “bad faith” after asserting no medical justification was submitted.

Davies, an officer of the court, emphasized the documents’ legal provenance: “As counsel, I find it distressing that a public officeholder would make such claims without reviewing court processes.” The OSP has not yet responded to the evidentiary challenge.

Legal disputes over document disclosure frequently arise in high-profile accountability cases, testing institutional protocols and public trust in Ghana’s governance systems.