Denmark retail sales fall for third month

Denmark’s retail sales declined for the third straight month in August, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.

Retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 0.4 per cent month-on-month in August. Sales of clothing and other goods increased 2.8 per cent monthly in August and those of sales of food and grocery rose 0.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, sales of other consumables fell 1.8 per cent.

On an annual basis, retail sales increased 4.0 per cent in August, following a 4.9 per cent growth in the previous month.