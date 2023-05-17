Diaspora Girls Senior High School Dominate Tri- angular Games

The first Triangular Games between Methodist Girls SHS, Aburi Girls SHS and Diaspora Girls SHS at Mamfe organized on Saturday, May 13th was very exciting, thrilling and ended on a good note with participants calling for more of such programmes.

Diaspora Girls really demonstrated that they can be a force to reckon with when it comes to sports with their speed, strength stamina and strategies.

They beat all opponents and opposition to win the first position in Football with Aburi Girls at second and Methodist Girls getting the third position.

Methodist Girls won the Chess contest, as Diaspora placed second and Aburi Girls third.

Volleyball best team went to Diaspora Girls with Aburi Girls at second and Methodist Girls picking the third position.

Basketball gold went to Aburi Girls while Diaspora Girls took the Silver.

Aburi Girls won the Baseball competition over Methodist Girls.

The Triangular Games which is the first of its kind in the Akuapemm Zone of the Eastern Region was sponsored by Naadu Sika Gberbi who presented medals and trophies to deserving winners.

She was supported by the Women Sports Association of Ghana (WOSPAG), the National Sports Authority (NSA) and Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC)

Madam Agnes Abefe, General Secretary of WOSPAG said the Games showed that the nation has female sports talents who must be unearthed, groomed and prepared for international competitions.

She expressed that the girls displayed their affection for sports which calls for the provision of facilities and equipment as well as support from other philanthropic citizens and companies.