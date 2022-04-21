Disney+ hits South Africa with a bang!

CAPE TOWN: IN a historic development, this week on Tuesday one of the world’s most distinguished brands, Disney, announced that it is spreading its wings to South African fans.

For the first time, fans can register their interest to subscribe to Disney+ in South Africa, to take advantage of an exclusive introductory offer of R950.

The offer means fans can enjoy 12 months of Disney+ for the price of 8.

And the streaming service is set to launch in South Africa on May 18, 2022.

Standard pricing at launch is confirmed at R119 per month, or R1190 for an annual subscription.

Subscribers will have access to Star Wars’ “The Book of Boba Fett” and “The Mandalorian” from executive producer and writer Jon Favreau and, from May 27, the highly anticipated “Obi-Wan Kenobi”.

In addition, the Marvel Studios’ series “Moon Knight” starring Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life and Academy Award-nominated “Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings” starring Simu Liu and Awkwafina will both be available at launch.

Subscribers will also be able to enjoy Disney and Pixar’s Academy Award-nominated “Luca”, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning “Encanto”, which tells the tale of an extraordinary family the Madrigals as well as Academy Award-winning “Cruella” starring Emma Stone as the legendary “Cruella de Vil”.

In general entertainment, according to Disney, subscribers will also be able to watch titles including the hit original comedy series “Only Murders in the Building”, limited series “Pam and Tommy”, “The Kardashians”, “Queens”, as well as “The Simpsons” and back seasons of “Grey’s Anatomy”, “9-1-1”, and “Black-ish”.

Meanwhile from National Geographic, “The World According To Jeff Goldblum” and Academy Award-winning “Free Solo” will be available to view.

Users will have access to features like high-quality viewing, up to four concurrent streams, 4k video quality for select titles and the ability to set up to seven different profiles, including the ability for parents to set Kids Profiles to access age-appropriate content.