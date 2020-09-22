Novak Djokovic won a record 36th Masters crown as he beat Diego Schwartzman in the men’s final of the ATP Italian Open on Monday.

Djokovic, the world number one and the top seed at the tournament, won 7-5, 6-3 against Argentine Schwartzman to lift his 36th Masters title, one more than Rafael Nadal.

The Serb said he did not play his best tennis this time in Rome, but could find it when needed.

Simona Halep, top seed of the women’s draw, won her first title in Rome after defending champion Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic retired while trailing 6-0, 2-1 in the final.