Novak Djokovic of Serbia kisses the trophy after the men's singles final with Roger Federer of Switzerland at the 2015 Wimbledon Championships in Wimbledon, southwest London, Britain on July 12, 2015. Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer 3:1 to win the title. (Xinhua/Han Yan)
Novak Djokovic won a record 36th Masters crown as he beat Diego Schwartzman in the men’s final of the ATP Italian Open on Monday.

Djokovic, the world number one and the top seed at the tournament, won 7-5, 6-3 against Argentine Schwartzman to lift his 36th Masters title, one more than Rafael Nadal.

The Serb said he did not play his best tennis this time in Rome, but could find it when needed.

Simona Halep, top seed of the women’s draw, won her first title in Rome after defending champion Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic retired while trailing 6-0, 2-1 in the final.

