The Reverend Emmanuel Okorley, General Overseer of the Doxa Destiny Chapel International, a charismatic church, on Saturday said political parties must avoid activities likely to jeopardise the peace of the country.

He said Ghanaians cherished the desire of politicians to serve the nation but they (politicians) should also know that peace was paramount in achieving good governance.

Rev. Okorley was speaking at the end of a four-day conference of the Church in Accra to build the capacity of members to preach peace after the elections.

Dubbed the “Greater Glory Conference,” it was also to ensure that members stand firm in times of adversities.

Rev Okorley said as the elections were over, Ghanaians must embrace peace more than ever before to foster unity and promote rapid development.

He said Ghana would be the eventual loser if political parties plunged the country into chaos.

“Peace is paramount and so we should strive for peace,” he said, adding that there were lessons to be learnt from war torn countries as a result of political violence.

Rev Okorley charged the youth to desist from all forms of negative behaviours that may ruin their future.

He said as the Christmas festivities approached, drivers should desist from drunk-driving to ensure an accident-free yuletide.

Rev Okorley said the Church, founded three years ago, had been able to impact many lives.

Plans were afoot to put up a school and a hospital to complement government’s efforts at providing affordable and quality healthcare for all, he added.