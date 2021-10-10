DR Congo confirms one Ebola case

Health authorities of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) said late Friday they had reported a confirmed case of Ebola virus disease in the northeastern part of the country.

DRC’s National Institute for Biomedical Research (INRB) made the announcement in a statement, saying that a confirmed case of Ebola virus disease had been reported in in the Beni Health Zone, located in DRC’s northeastern province of North-Kivu.

“We have a confirmed case of Ebola virus disease,” said Daniel Mukadi, director of INRB-Goma, without specifying a possible resurgence of the Ebola outbreak.

In early May 2021, the DRC officially declared the end of the 12th Ebola outbreak, three months after its resurgence in the North-Kivu province.

Since the outbreak declared on Feb. 7, 2021, a total of 12 cases had been reported, including 6 deaths in the province.

The recent resurgence was genetically linked to the 2018-2020 epidemic in the northeastern part of the country, in which 3,470 people were infected and 2,287 were killed. Another outbreak in the western province of Ecuador infected 130 people and killed 55 between June and November 2020. Enditem