Driver involved in Ahafo tricycle accident granted bail

Samuel Antwi, the driver of a Kia Bongo vehicle with registration number AS 2149-22 involved in the killing of 11 persons with seven others sustaining various degrees of injuries has been granted Police inquiry bail with two sureties.

According to a Police source at Goaso, the Ahafo Regional capital, an investigation was underway to ascertain the cause of the accident, while efforts were being made to arrest the suspect tricycle rider who is now at large.

The Police source confirmed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), saying around 1900 hours on Saturday, December 10, 2022, a tricycle (Aboboyaa) rider was riding from Obengkrom forest in the Asunafo South District of Ahafo Region where they had gone to harvest ginger and was moving towards Nkaseim-Hwidiem direction in the Asutifi South District in the region, adding

there was also another tricycle that was going to Nkaseim

The Police source explained on reaching a section of the road between ‘Atta Ne Atta’ and ‘Woromso’, farming communities on the Hwidiem-Goaso road in Asutifi South District, the suspect tricycle rider decided to overtake the other tricycle without due care and attention.

“Immediately after the overtaking he spotted the Kia truck approaching from the other lane, the suspect rider to avoid a head-on collision swerved to his original lane but nineteen persons in the bucket fell on the road right in front of the Kia truck and the truck ran over them, killing 10 instantly, with one person dying the next day while on admission,” the source said.

The deceased persons are Sugema Kumadu ,14, Mawutor Akpaloaged, 12, Hawa Fati, 40, Apola Nyade, 19, Belinda Osei Agyeman, 12, Jacob Atia, 20, Raphia Awal, 20, Richmond Kwabena, 14, Akrobila Ayab, 22, Fati Awal, 50 and Sambama Augustine, 15.

The injured currently on admission are Mathew Asanko 14, Bismark Kwadwo Boakye 15, Awuni Toom, 10, Elizabeth Amoah, 42, Mawusi Bussing, 9, Mary Aware, 50 and Georgina Sambama, 40.

Five of the surviving victims are now on admission at the St. Elizabeth Catholic Hospital at Hwidiem, while two have been transferred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and the Sunyani Regional Hospital respectively for further treatment.

The source stressed before the incident several forums had been held at both Woromso and Nkaseim by the Police to educate and sensitize the public on the dangers of being conveyed by tricycles.