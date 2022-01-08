Eastern Region GIS commends staff for commitment to duty

The Eastern Regional Commander of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Deputy Commissioner of Immigration (DCI) Prudence Aku Sosuh, has commended officers for their commitment and dedication to duty, raising high the flag of the Service.

At a thanksgiving service in Koforidua to show appreciation to God for His protection in 2021, she urged them to continue with their unflinching sense of duty and hard work to enhance national security.

The Service brought together officers from the districts and municipal commands including Asamankese, Kyebi and Lower Manya Krobo.

The sermon was taken from Luke, which spoke about the 10 lepers that Jesus Christ healed.

DCI Sosuh expressed gratitude to God for seeing them through their activities safely of regulating and monitoring the entry, residence, employment and exit of all foreigners.

She explained that before and during the Christmas holidays the officers were deployed to hotels, pubs, and other hotspots to check crime and ensure peace and safety of citizens.

She appealed to the public to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies to guarantee optimum security.

Assistant Superintendent of Immigration, Rev Father Joseph Odametten Okoe, the Chaplain of GIS, advised all and sundry not to boast of their possessions as everything comes from God.

He encouraged the officers to allow God to lead in all endeavours, adding that: “Prayer is the key to all solutions as well as a direct way to show appreciation to the Creator of the universe.”

The officers sang and praised God during the service, interspersed with bible readings and intercessory prayers.

This is the first time GIS has held its Annual Thanksgiving Service in Koforidua as it is usually held at the Headquarters in Accra.

The GIS bears the motto, “Friendship with Vigilance.”