ECG Goes Cashless As From Today May 11

Techfocus24 can confirm that beginning today, Thursday, May 11, 2023, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is going strictly cashless.

This means that all 300 ECG offices across the country will only accept mobile money and bank deposit slip for payments, but no more physical cash.

From the comfort of their homes, customers can dial *226# and pay directly to ECG.

But customers who want to visit the nearest ECG and pay, are required to load up their cash to their mobile money account before you visiting any ECG office to pay bills.

Alternatively, a customer can also take a deposit slip from any ECG office and visit his or her bank and make payment, as ECG is integrated with all banks in the country.

So once you make the payment it reflects at ECG so there is no need for you to return to ECG and present any receipt.

Techfocus24 can also confirm that there will be no e-levy or any service charges applied to payments to ECG. If your bill is ghs100 you pay exactly GHS100. No charges, no e-levy.

The service is being rolled out nationwide and can be accessed anywhere in the country, even on feature phone via the short code – *266#.

The new system is designed to eliminate the incidents non-payment of bills and it’s attendant bribery and corruption identified in that space.