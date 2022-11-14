ECG replaces ‘c-down’ high tension pole at Adelakope

Engineers from the Somanya District office of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has replaced a high-tension electric pole cut down at Adelakope near Akuse junction in the Krobo District.

Ms. Sakyiwaa Mensah, Tema Regional ECG Public Relations Officer told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Tema that the pole was sawn into two by unknown persons, close to another pole that was also cut down by unknown persons about a month ago.

She said the attention of the ECG was drawn to the damaged pole on Friday and cautioned residents and perpetrators to desist from such acts as they negatively affected the power supply to some customers.

The PRO also noted that the act could lead to accidents and even death, and advised them to stay away from all ECG installations.