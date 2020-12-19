A total of eight lives, including three minors were lost during the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

They are Zakaria Samira, 12, Musah Fuseini, 14 Botwe Tackie, 16, Abdallah Ayarek, 18; Tajudeen Mohammed, 41, Dompreh Emmanuel, 36, and Abass Ibrahim whose age was not stated.

About 15 other electorate also received various degrees of injuries mostly from gunshots.

Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr Isaac Ken Yeboah, Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service disclosed these at a press conference to give a situational update on electoral violence.

He said all the violence which were recorded at Tamale, Techiman, Odorkor, Ablekuma, Savelugu happened after Election Day during collation.

COP Yeboah reiterated that the Police would never shield anyone who foments trouble which comes to their notice.

He said investigations were ongoing pertaining to those arrested as well as to bring other perpetrators to book, and called on the public to assist the Police to conduct further investigations.

He mentioned one Duko Naa Mohammed Ahmed, Chief of Duko in the Northern Region as one of those arrested.

Among the items retrieved included a Baretta pistol, with 13 rounds of ammunition, a Smith and Wesson pistol with nine rounds of ammunition, another 80 rounds of ammunition and a Pump action gun, pepper spray, BB Cartridges, jack knives, an AK 47 Rifle, Ballistic vest, G3 Rifle ammunitions and two magazines loaded with 60 rounds of ammunitions.

He mentioned that Geoffrey alias Wadaada, Emmanuel Geo-Nai, Reverend Esinam Robert Oforfor, Mawuko, Bruno and more than 30 others are suspects already arraigned.

He said they were facing various charges such as causing unlawful harm, causing unlawful damage, unlawful assembly and murder.