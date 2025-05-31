Elsie Raad Drops New Single “Run”

Run is about loss. It’s a song about losing what once was, and what could’ve been. It’s about losing love. But it’s not just about loss. It’s about being brave enough to let go of the things/people that no longer serve you. It’s about coming to terms with walking away when things don’t work out anymore.

It’s about recognizing your own power and knowing how to take it back. The usage of the ocean, as powerful a tool as it is, to describe the object of release is a reminder that as beautiful a sight it is to behold, it also embodies the power to easily become one of the most dangerous and deadliest weapons to ever exist.

And that is what Run is about. It’s about having the power to let go of something that could potentially destroy you, before it actually does. Thus, instead of running away from the ocean, I let the ocean run away from me, which happens to be the recurring chorus in the song.

RUN was inspired by a time when Elsie Raad was experiencing profound grief. She was deeply saddened and undergoing emotional distress. The song came about as a result of coming to terms with acceptance of her circumstances and the fact that she had made a decision that was in her best interest.

‘Run’ was produced by Mike Mills, a renowned producer and sound engineer based in Accra, Ghana and Co-Produced by Elsie . She had the idea for the song December of 2020 and immediately hit the studio with Mike to work on it. He also worked on the mix but earlier this year, she got in touch with Bobby E.M.A who also happens to be an amazing producer and sound engineer, to further help with the mixing and mastering of the song. The cover art was shot, edited and designed by Juice the Flying Saucer.