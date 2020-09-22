Following are the English Premier League standings after Monday’s matches (tabulated under played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Leicester 2 2 0 0 7 2 6
Everton 2 2 0 0 6 2 6
Arsenal 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
Liverpool 2 2 0 0 6 3 6
Crystal Palace 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
Tottenham 2 1 0 1 5 3 3
Man City 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
Brighton 2 1 0 1 4 3 3
Aston Villa 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Leeds 2 1 0 1 7 7 3
Chelsea 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
Wolves 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
Newcastle 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
Burnley 1 0 0 1 2 4 0
Man Utd 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
West Ham 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
Sheff Utd 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
Fulham 2 0 0 2 3 7 0
Southampton 2 0 0 2 2 6 0
West Brom 2 0 0 2 2 8 0
Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505