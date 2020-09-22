Following are the English Premier League standings after Monday’s matches (tabulated under played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Leicester 2 2 0 0 7 2 6

Everton 2 2 0 0 6 2 6

Arsenal 2 2 0 0 5 1 6

Liverpool 2 2 0 0 6 3 6

Crystal Palace 2 2 0 0 4 1 6

Tottenham 2 1 0 1 5 3 3

Man City 1 1 0 0 3 1 3

Brighton 2 1 0 1 4 3 3

Aston Villa 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Leeds 2 1 0 1 7 7 3

Chelsea 2 1 0 1 3 3 3

Wolves 2 1 0 1 3 3 3

Newcastle 2 1 0 1 2 3 3

Burnley 1 0 0 1 2 4 0

Man Utd 1 0 0 1 1 3 0

West Ham 2 0 0 2 1 4 0

Sheff Utd 2 0 0 2 0 3 0

Fulham 2 0 0 2 3 7 0

Southampton 2 0 0 2 2 6 0

West Brom 2 0 0 2 2 8 0

