Following are the Italian Serie A standings after Monday’s match (tabulated under matches played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Genoa 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
Juventus 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
Napoli 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
AC Milan 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Fiorentina 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Cagliari 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Sassuolo 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Roma 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Verona 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Atalanta 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Benevento 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Spezia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Udinese 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Inter Milan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lazio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Turin 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Parma 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Bologna 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Crotone 1 0 0 1 1 4 0
Sampdoria 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
