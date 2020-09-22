Following are the Italian Serie A standings after Monday’s match (tabulated under matches played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Genoa 1 1 0 0 4 1 3

Juventus 1 1 0 0 3 0 3

Napoli 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

AC Milan 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Fiorentina 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Cagliari 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Sassuolo 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Roma 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Verona 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Atalanta 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Benevento 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Spezia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Udinese 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Inter Milan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Lazio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Turin 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Parma 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Bologna 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Crotone 1 0 0 1 1 4 0

Sampdoria 1 0 0 1 0 3 0

Disclaimer:

News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505