Equatorial Guinea has pulled out of the International friendly game against the Black Stars of Ghana scheduled for October 12 in Turkey.

Ghana lined up a friendly match against the Central Africans in next month’s FIFA International window (except for European Countries) and was part of efforts preparing for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against Sudan next month.

The Equatorial Guinean Football Association informed the GFA of the latest decision late Thursday, citing new travel restrictions imposed in their country.

Equatorial Guinea’s borders are closed, and flights are suspended due to new COVID-19 rules.

The GFA has immediately set in motion an alternative plan to secure another match for the team as the Coaches prepare for the upcoming AFCON qualifier.