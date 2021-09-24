Erdogan Slams US for Increasing Support for Kurdish Formations in Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed the United States for increasing military support to Kurdish formations in Syria, which Ankara considers to be linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, banned in Turkey.
“As two NATO counties, Turkey and the US should have completely different relations. However, the situation has never been that [bad] under any other US leader. Washington has significantly increased support to regional terrorists,” Erdogan told reporters.
