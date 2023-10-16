Ethiopia: six students perished as their bus overturned

At least six students have been killed after a bus overturned in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, an Ethiopian official said Saturday.

Education Bureau Chief at Tigray Interim Regional Administration Kiros Guesh said that the deadly traffic accident happened on Friday afternoon when a bus carrying high school students overturned in Hawzen Town, Eastern zone of the Tigray region.Guesh said 44 other students suffered injuries ranging from light to critical injuries, reported by state-affiliated media outlet Fana Broadcasting Corporate.

The police are currently undertaking an investigation into possible causes of the deadly accident, Guesh said.Although Ethiopia has one of the lowest per capita car ownership rates in the world, deadly traffic accidents are fairly common, with the blame often put on bad roads, reckless driving, a flawed driving license issuance system, and lax enforcement of safety rules.