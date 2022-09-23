Evans Aryee makes 6th position in Strongman Championship in Romania

Ghanaian Strongman and powerlifter, Evans Nana Ekow Aryee, has been ranked the 6th at a just ended Strongman Championship in Romania with a total point of 34 as against 48 by the winner K.B Ruiter from the Netherlands.

Evans Aryee competed in the Romanian championship with other 30 participants drawn from across Europe. He took part in the following field events; Truck Pull Farmers-walk, Hercules Hold, Log Lift, and Atlas Stones.

Appreciation

Speaking to the media after being ranked 6th, Evans was very happy and thanked his family and fans for their immense support.

He further assured the public to work very tirelessly in his upcoming competitions to put Ghana on the pedestal.

“I am proud that I have been able to chalk this success in Romania. This is the beginning of greater things to come.

I am grateful to my family and fans, you are the fuel that runs Evans Aryee, don’t give up on me just yet, I have a lot to give and will make Ghana proud,” he stated.

In the Farmerswalk event, Evans Aryee placed third with a total of 10 points, whiles emerging fourth in the Atlas Medley with 9 points.