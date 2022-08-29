Events to Follow on August 29

SCHOLZ TO VISIT CZECH REPUBLIC

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will arrive with a visit to Prague, where he will meet with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and give a speech at Charles University.

The chancellor is expected to discuss the conflict in Ukraine and its effect on the European Union.

MEETING OF EU DEFENSE MINISTERS TO START IN CZECH CAPITAL

An informal two-day meeting of EU defense ministers will begin in Prague with Ukrainian conflict and its impact on the member states’ security being the main topic on the agenda.

The ministers will also discuss Russia’s activity in Africa, the EU defense investment gap and the European Union’s assistance to Kiev. The last discussion will be attended by Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

SERBIAN PATRIARCH TO BEGIN VISIT TO MONTENEGRO

Serbian Patriarch Porfirije will begin a two-day visit to the Montenegrin town of Herceg Novi, which is celebrating the 640th anniversary of its founding.

The visit was originally scheduled for August 14-15 but had to be postponed due to the mourning period after the mass shooting in Cetinje.

UN RAPPORTEUR ON HUMAN RIGHTS IN NORTH KOREA TO VISIT SOUTH KOREA

Elizabeth Salmon, the new UN special rapporteur on the situation with human rights in North Korea, will begin her first official visit to South Korea, scheduled to last until September 3.

During the visit, Salmon will meet with South Korean officials, civil society organizations, and North Korean escapees.

AFRICA CLIMATE WEEK TO LAUNCH IN GABON

The Africa Climate Week 2022 will launch in the capital of Gabon, Libreville, to assess climate action in the region, discuss climate challenge and present solutions.

The event will be hosted by the country’s government and last until September 2.