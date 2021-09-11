Events To Follow on September 11

NATO CHIEF TO ATTEND 9/11 MEMORIAL

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is to join the US Mission to NATO’s Charge d’Affaires Douglas Jones at the 9/11 and Article 5 Memorial at NATO Headquarters to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States.

The event will also be attended by permanent representatives of NATO nations, as well as members of the bloc’s diplomatic, military, and international staff.

The ceremony will begin at 12:40 GMT with the laying of a wreath at the 9/11 memorial, followed by a moment of silence at 12:46. Stoltenberg and Jones are expected to deliver brief commemorative remarks at 12:47.

LAVROV TO HOLD TALKS WITH QATARI COUNTERPART

The heads of the Russian and Qatari foreign ministries, Sergey Lavrov and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, will hold talks in Moscow on Afghanistan.

The meeting will take place as part of the top Qatari diplomat’s working visit to the Russian capital.

The two sides will discuss bilateral relations with a focus on recent developments in Afghanistan.

GERMAN CHANCELLOR TO VISIT POLAND

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to visit Poland, where she will meet with the country’s Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki.

The politicians will discuss pressing European and international issues, as well as bilateral relations.

The previously planned meeting between Merkel and Polish President Andrzej Duda was canceled due to scheduling differences.

INDIAN, AUSTRALIAN MINISTERS TO HOLD TALKS IN 2+2 FORMAT

India will host the inaugural India-Australia summit between Indian and Australian foreign and defense ministers in a so-called 2+2 format.

During the meeting, Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton and Foreign Minister Marise Payne are expected to discuss with their Indian counterparts, Rajnath Singh and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.