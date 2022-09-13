Events to Follow on September 13

POPE FRANCIS TO VISIT KAZAKHSTAN

Pope Francis will come to Nur-Sultan on a three-day official visit, during which the pontiff will meet with the country’s top leadership.

The visit will be timed to coincide with the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, which brings together religious representatives from all over the world.

FRENCH FOREIGN MINISTER TO VISIT INDIA

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna will arrive in the Indian capital on her first official visit to the country.

During her two-day stay in New Delhi, Colonna will discuss bilateral and international issues with her Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. In addition, the minister will visit Mumbai to meet with Indian industry leaders.

TWITTER SHAREHOLDERS TO HOLD VIRTUAL MEETING

Shareholders of US communications company Twitter will hold a virtual meeting and vote on whether to approve or reject Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s acquisition deal.

77TH SESSION OF UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY TO START IN NEW YORK

The 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly will open at the UN Headquarters in New York in the first in-person format since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the session, leaders of 193 member states will exchange statements on the theme called “A watershed moment: transformative solutions to interlocking challenges.”

OPEC TO PRESENT MONTHLY OIL MARKET REPORT IN VIENNA

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will present its Monthly Oil Market Report in the Austrian capital, which provides data on key developments and trends in the oil sector, as well as a market outlook.