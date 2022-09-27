Events to Follow on September 27

UN SECURITY COUNCIL TO CONVENE MEETING TO DISCUSS REFERENDA

At the request of the United States, Albania and Ukraine, the United Nations Security Council will convene a meeting on the issue of the referenda in the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR, LPR), as well as Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions on Tuesday.

EX-JAPANESE PRIME MINISTER ABE’S FUNERAL TO TAKE PLACE IN TOKYO

The state funeral of assassinated former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will take place in Tokyo on Tuesday.

FORMER US STATE SECRETARY POMPEO TO PAY TWO-DAY VISIT TO TAIWAN

Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo will pay a two-day visit to Taiwan and is scheduled to take part in the Global Taiwan Business Forum.

POLAND TO CONDUCT OFFICIAL LAUNCH CEREMONY OF NORWEGIAN-POLISH BALTIC PIPE GAS PIPELINE

The official launch ceremony of the new Norwegian-Polish gas pipeline Baltic Pipe will be held on Tuesday in the Polish city of Goleniow.