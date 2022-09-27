Events to Follow on September 27

By
SPUTNIK
-
0
Photo taken on Feb. 15, 2022 shows the Security Council meeting on Somalia at the UN Headquarters in New York. The top UN envoy for Somalia on Tuesday saw possible overall progress in Somalia's situation.
Photo taken on Feb. 15, 2022 shows the Security Council meeting on Somalia at the UN Headquarters in New York. The top UN envoy for Somalia on Tuesday saw possible overall progress in Somalia's situation. "While political, security and humanitarian conditions in Somalia are still fragile, I remain guardedly hopeful that the country will make further progress in these areas in the coming months and beyond," James Swan, the UN secretary-general's special representative and head of the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia, told the Security Council in a briefing. (Evan Schneider/UN Photo/Handout via Xinhua)
Spining

UN SECURITY COUNCIL TO CONVENE MEETING TO DISCUSS REFERENDA

At the request of the United States, Albania and Ukraine, the United Nations Security Council will convene a meeting on the issue of the referenda in the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR, LPR), as well as Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions on Tuesday.

EX-JAPANESE PRIME MINISTER ABE’S FUNERAL TO TAKE PLACE IN TOKYO

The state funeral of assassinated former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will take place in Tokyo on Tuesday.

FORMER US STATE SECRETARY POMPEO TO PAY TWO-DAY VISIT TO TAIWAN

Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo will pay a two-day visit to Taiwan and is scheduled to take part in the Global Taiwan Business Forum.

POLAND TO CONDUCT OFFICIAL LAUNCH CEREMONY OF NORWEGIAN-POLISH BALTIC PIPE GAS PIPELINE

The official launch ceremony of the new Norwegian-Polish gas pipeline Baltic Pipe will be held on Tuesday in the Polish city of Goleniow.

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com Follow News Ghana on Google News Aviator

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here