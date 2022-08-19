Farmer and auto sprayer jailed 20 years

A Hohoe Circuit Court has sentenced Tumenyo Charles, an 18-year-old farmer and Afo Larry, 35, an auto sprayer to ten years each in prison.

The court on July 20, deferred sentencing of the two after their pleas were taken to enable Tumenyo assist the police to arrest Desmond, his accomplice who is at large and retrieve the rest of stolen items from the new residence of the Hohoe High Court Judge.

Tumenyo was sentenced on charges of conspiracy to commit crime, unlawful entry, causing unlawful damage and stealing while Afo was sentenced on a count of dishonestly receiving.

The Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey, sentencing them noted that although they were first time offenders, the sentence was to serve as deterrent to others since it was becoming rampant how shops and houses were being broken into.

The sentence would also deter people from dishonestly receiving.

Chief Inspector Charles Aziati, who held brief for Prosecuting Chief Inspector Ebenezer Arthur, said the act of ‘dishonestly receiving’ was gaining currency and responsible for the rising number of theft and robbery cases.

He told the court that Desmond was yet to be apprehended as well as retrieval of the rest of the stolen items.

Counsel for Afo prayed the court for any other sentence aside custodial sentence since he was a first-time offender, pleaded guilty without wasting the Court’s time and had dependents but the plea was not upheld by the court.

The court also ordered that the items retrieved should be handed over to the complainant.

Tumenyo pleaded not guilty with explanation on counts of conspiracy to commit crime, unlawful entry, causing unlawful damage and stealing but was unable to raise reasonable doubt as to his culpability when he first appeared in Court.

Afo who also pleaded not guilty with explanation on dishonestly receiving but failed to raise reasonable doubt as to his culpability.

The police on July 12 had information that the newly built residence of the High Court Judge at Hohoe was burgled by thieves, who made away with some items, including a 50-inch Nasco television, a double door Nasco fridge, a queen size mattress, two double bed mattresses, 2.0 HP air-condition, sink basin, sanitary ware, microwave and cables used for wiring the house.

Police intelligence led to the arrest of Tumenyo at his hideout at Hohoe Gborxome and he admitted the crime with support from Desmond.