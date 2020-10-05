The Management of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) on Monday, held a short ceremony in its head office in Accra, to commence this year’s Customer Service Week on the theme: “Dream Team”.

The Management interacted with clients who were at the premises of the FDA to access services, shared in experiences, as well as assessed the quality of service received.

Mrs Delese Mimi Darko, Chief Executive Officer, Food and Drugs Authority, in an address, said clients formed the most important component of the operations of the Authority, and expressed the appreciation of the Management to all its customers, as well as the staff, for their loyalty and collaboration over the years to ensure quality standard of products for the market.

She however said clients in the past, had complained about the long bureaucratic processes they had to go through when accessing services at the FDA, but said the Authority had over the years, strived to improve upon the quality of service delivery, with the aim of achieving efficient, seamless and stress-free operations, to create a better experiences for its customers.

Mrs Darko indicated that customers were currently being effectively engaged in the assessment of its operations, through official channels including suggestion box at the reception area for comments and observations.

She further explained that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its Client Service Staff had received further training to boost their capacities to effectively manage the usually large number of clients, thereby, minimising the waiting time for accessing services, while ensuring adherence to all the safety protocols.

The Authority, she said, had also made online provisions for easy access to some of its services, adding that the introduction of the progressive licensing scheme for small scale and cottage size food processors, which was a three-staged licensing regime to support these business units to improve on the safety, quality and wholesomeness of their products, had cut down on the usually long queues at its premises.

She assured the public that the FDA would continue to explore other innovative ways of improving their services without compromising on the quality of products.