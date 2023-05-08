FHUC commended for training healthcare professionals

Professor Ernest Aryeetey, a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, has commended the Founders of Family Health University College (FHUC), for providing health care education for the past 10 years.

“In today’s dynamic world, it has become necessary to equip young people with requisite knowledge and skills for their chosen careers so that they can contribute meaningfully to their communities”.

Professor Aryeetey gave this commendation as a Special Guest of Honour at the Matriculation and Graduation ceremony for the Medical School and the School of Nursing and Midwifery of the Family Health University College.

He challenged the graduands to dream about how they would use their acquired knowledge and skills from the University College to influence the society positively even as the Founders of the Institution have done.

A total of fifty-six (56) fresh men and women matriculated in the Family Health Medical School.

Twenty-seven (27) members of the Class of 2025 Medical students graduated with a BSc in Medical Sciences.

The Family Health School of Nursing and Midwifery, on the other hand, matriculated three hundred and twenty-nine (329) fresh men and women, comprising two hundred and fifty-eight (258) for BSc Nursing and Midwifery programme and seventy-one (71) for Nurse Assistant Clinical (NAC) programme.

The Family Health School of Nursing and Midwifery was privileged to graduate her maiden twenty-seven (27) BSc Nursing and BSc Midwifery students; Family Health School of Nursing and Midwifery is accredited by the Nurses and Midwives Council (NMC), and the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC).

Additionally, the School graduated fifty-five (55) Nurse Assistant Clinical students during this year’s Matriculation and Graduation ceremony.

The Medical School has recently been approved by the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduate (ECFMG), making its students and graduates eligible to apply for ECFMG Certification in the USA, and also the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE).

He emphasized that education, which was crucial to the development of every society, was an empowering force, as it broke down barriers to opportunities.

He entreated graduands, who would be entering the World of Works, to use the sound education and skills that the University College had provided to render quality service to their patients, and to humanity as a whole, irrespective of where they may be assigned to work.

On his part, the President and Founder of Family Health University College (FHUC), Professor Enyonam Yao Kwawukume, assured parents and guardians that their children and wards were at the right place of learning, because the Institution was a leader in the training of healthcare professionals and boasted of a well-endowed Hospital facility, which gave her students an edge over other private training institutions.

He added that the FHUC’s comprehensive educational curriculum ensured that her students were well equipped for the challenges of the healthcare profession.

He said that the experienced and competent faculty and administrators were always willing to assist the students to develop in the knowledge and skills that they needed to succeed.

He welcomed the matriculants to the Family Health University College, and assured them of support from the entire University College community as they pursued their studies.

He advised the students to take good care of themselves and to maintain healthy routines since ‘a healthy mind surely lives in a healthy body’.

He also reminded them of the University College’s relaxation facilities such as a swimming pool, basketball court, beach resort, and Family Rooms with diverse in-door games, which could help them to relax and to rejuvenate.

Professor Kwawukume advised the graduands to go forth in a spirit of diligence and resilience, and to remember to use their time wisely, and also to take leadership roles.

He charged them to use the knowledge and skills acquired to make a positive change at any place that they would find themselves and also reminded them that graduation did not signify an end to learning and should therefore continue to upgrade themselves.