Foodstuff Home a Yango partner expands with more vehicles

Foodstuff Home, one of Yango’s partners in Ghana, has scaled up its business operations by adding more vehicles to their fleet.

This move reiterates Yango’s commitment to supporting its partners to grow while impacting the lives of many Ghanaians. Foodstuff Home handed over these vehicles to its drivers who will use them for their work at a short ceremony in Accra.

General Manager of Yango Ghana, Mr. Tom Ofonime, commended the management of Foodstuff Home for their commitment to cooperate with Yango and continually investing in the growth of their business.

“We are happy to see our partners scaling up their business and that’s why we are here to show our support. Foodstuff Home is doing an amazing job and we will continue to provide the right services and systems that will enable the business to run smoothly,” he indicated.

Mr. Ofonime further indicated that Yango would continue to invest heavily in technology to offer different kinds of fleet-driven solutions that provide a one-stop-shop for partners to manage their vehicles, drivers and general business operations.

Foodstuff Home, which started as a grocery delivery company in a garage, has seen significant growth over the past three years as a Yango partner.

Chief Executive Officer of the company, Millicent Aba Tetteh, in her brief remarks, shared their success story and described the partnership with Yango as rewarding and fulfilling. “It’s a partnership that has created numerous job opportunities for our drivers, providing a reliable means of livelihood. From a team of two and only two cars, we now have about 15 staff and 800 drivers working with us,” she said.

She further indicated that the partnership has made significant impacts in the lives of drivers, most of whom are on the service as their main source of income to cater for their household needs.