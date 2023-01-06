Foreign Affairs Minister holds discussions with Russian Ambassador

Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has held fruitful discussions with Mr Sergei Berdnikov, the Russian Ambassador to Ghana in Accra.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, copied to the Ghana News Agency said

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey assured the Ambassador of Ghana’s continued commitment to maintaining the strong and strategic bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Foreign Minister emphasised Ghana’s commitment to the sustenance of international peace and security through the diplomatic settlement of disputes and support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of any country, based on Ghana’s foreign policy and accepted principles of international law which have informed the country’s position on the Russia-Ukraine war.

The statement said the two officials reiterated the need for peace and improved security in the Sahel and coastal West Africa and called for transparency in dealing with each other.