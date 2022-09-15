Four Ghanaian Boxing Trainers Undertake IBA One Star Coaching Course

Four boxing coaches attached to the national boxing team, the Black Bombers have successfully participated in the International Boxing Association (IBA) Star One Coaching Course under the guidance of the Technical Director Dr. Ofori Asare.

The coaches are Charles Quartey, Elvis Robertson, Frank Addo and Ebenezer Armah, a Deputy Supritendent at the Ghana Prisons Service.

The course was facilitated by the President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), Mr. Benard Quartey who hailed the coaches for their high scores. “I believe in my coaches and I know they will come out with flying colors in the exams” he stressed.

He expressed that the coaches were specially selected and very soon their certificates will land in Ghana.

He was not enthused that a whole boxing nation like Ghana should have only two certified coaches taking care of over 500 boxers.

He revealed that there are plans to organize similar courses for referees as the nation prepares to host the African Games 2023.

He said before taking over as President of the GBF, he promised to engage the international body to allow Ghanaians take the courses and he is very glad to achieve some of the promises in his Manifesto.

According to Senior Coach Dr. Ofori Asare who holds an IBA Three Star License, the four experienced trainers will pass, judging from the marks that they obtained.

He congratulated the coaches for their patience, discipline, commitment and dedication to the sports.

The programme which was a virtual course (online) took place at the Wisdom Boxing Gym in Accra.