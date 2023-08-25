Free SHS will not be cancelled – Deputy Minister

Mrs. Abena Osei-Asare, a Deputy Minister of Finance, says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will not cancel the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) Policy despite the current economic difficulties.

“The Free SHS Policy is helping the Ghanaian vulnerable, poor and needy in society. President Nana Addo will not cancel it but rather do everything possible to sustain the policy, because of the great impact it is making in the lives of Ghanaian youth,” she said.

Mrs. Osei-Asare, also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Atiwa East, made the statement during a community engagement in 23 areas in her Constituency.

She attributed the country’s economic crisis to the COVID-19 pandemic, that affected other countries as well.

“I understand the economic challenges we are facing now, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and I want to assure everyone that the government is on its toes to make things better,” she said.

The four-day engagement enabled the MP to interact with some constituents in Fremponso, Darkokrom, Nanapa, Accra village, Moseaso, Adasawaso and Ehiawoanwu.

She also distributed agrochemicals and cutlasses to some cocoa farmers, jerseys and footballs to the youth and streetlights to brighten the respective communities.

Mrs. Osei-Asare thanked the constituents for their steadfast support, prayers, and valuable advice that had helped in the development of the constituency.