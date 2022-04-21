Fruits prices increases in the Tamale

The prices of fruits increased in the Tamale Metropolitan due to the Ramadan fasting season.

A big size of Banana which was sold five for GH₵3 is now sold five for GH₵5.

A big size of Pineapple last month was sold at GH₵15 and now sold at GH₵18.

Watermelon the big size which was sold last month GH1₵10 is now sold GHc15.

A big size of Mango was sold last month for GH₵3 but the price has gone up to GH₵4.

One coconut was sold at GH₵4 last but is now sold at GH₵6 in Tamale.

Miss Rita Owusu, A Banana seller at Tamale Central Market said people buy more fruits especially the Muslims during the Ramadan fasting than the ordinary days which cause the increment.

She indicated that she used to sell fried fish but for now she has stopped selling it and now sells bananas because of the fasting to make more income.

Miss Aisha Mukhtar, A Pineapple Seller at Lamashegu Market speaking to GNA said “I used to sell pure water but now l have stopped selling the water and now I ‘ m selling pineapples”.

She indicated that the pineapple is growing more rapidly due to the Ramadan fasting month.

Miss Hassan Adila, A woman who sells watermelon at Aboabo Market stated that she normally sells watermelon during the season.

She noted that people used to buy it mostly in the evening to break their fasting that is why the price has increased.

According to her, the price may reduce after the Ramadan fasting period.