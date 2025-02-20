Galamsey Crisis: Nine Forest Reserves Lost to Illegal Mining – Lands Minister

Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah has issued a grave warning about the escalating environmental catastrophe unfolding in Ghana due to illegal small-scale mining—locally known as galamsey.

In a fiery address to Parliament on February 19, the Minister revealed that nine of the country’s 44 forest reserves have been completely overrun by illegal miners, effectively placing these lands beyond the control of state agencies like the Forestry Commission.

“This is an unprecedented threat to our forest resources and water bodies,” Kofi-Buah stated, emphasizing that the Forestry Commission no longer has access to these reserves, rendering it impossible to enforce environmental protection measures. The Minister’s comments underscore the severe, long-term implications of unchecked galamsey activities, which not only strip away valuable forest cover but also contaminate vital water sources, jeopardizing public health and the sustainability of local livelihoods.

Kofi-Buah warned that if decisive action is not taken, vast tracts of Ghana’s forests will be irretrievably lost and water bodies will continue to suffer from heavy pollution. He assured Parliament that the government is intensifying its efforts to crack down on illegal mining, restore degraded lands, and introduce both short-term and long-term measures to combat the crisis. These initiatives include enhanced law enforcement, community engagement, reforestation projects, and stricter regulatory reforms.

With mounting pressure from environmentalists, civil society, and concerned citizens, the Minister called on all Ghanaians—and especially policymakers—to unite in the fight against galamsey. “We owe it to ourselves, our children, and future generations to safeguard our environment,” he declared, urging a collective effort to reclaim Ghana’s natural resources.

The alarming loss of state control over these forest reserves is a stark reminder that the fight against illegal mining is far from over. As Ghana grapples with the dual challenges of environmental degradation and unsustainable resource exploitation, the call for robust, transparent, and decisive government action has never been more urgent.