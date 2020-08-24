An explosion in the al-Arabi gas line in the countryside of Syrian capital Damascus at dawn on Monday caused a massive power outage in the country, state news agency SANA reported.

The gas line was exploded between the towns of Dumair and Adra in the countryside of Damascus, causing a huge fire and a power outage in the country as a result of a decrease in the gas feeding power stations.

Workers immediately started working to put down the fire and assess the damage.

Oil Minister Ali Ghanem said the explosion was the result of a “terrorist” act.

The minister said maintenance work started, adding that power stations will be fed with gas in the next hours to return the situation to normal.

For his side, Electricity Minister Zuhair Kaharboutly said the electricity started gradually returning to Syrian areas including Damascus and vital institutions like hospitals.

The explosion is the sixth of his kind to target the same gas line during the more than nine-year-long war in Syria.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported the explosion, saying it caused no human casualties but big damage.

It said the electricity outage blanketed most Syrian provinces.

The UK-based watchdog group said no party has claimed responsibility for the attack but previous similar ones were carried out by the Islamic State group. Enditem