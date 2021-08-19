GBC and LBS signs agreement for collaborative relationship

The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Liberia Broadcasting Systems (LBS) to establish a collaborative relationship for staff capacity development and content exchange.

Other specific areas of collaboration include sharing experiences in broadcast technology, short-term placement of technical and professional personnel for radio and television digital upgrade, training in news production and presentation, programming, amongst others.

Professor Amin Alhassan, Director-General of GBC, signed on behalf of the Corporation while Madam Estelle Liberty Kemoh, Director-General of LBS, signed for the Systems.

The delegation from the Liberian Public Service broadcaster was in Ghana from Monday, August 16, 2021 on a three-day working visit to hold discussions on matters of common interest.

Prof Alhassan, briefing the delegation, said GBC was poised to reposition the Corporation as the lead broadcaster in the country.

The Professor said the Corporation over the years had proved to be the bedrock of development programming by expanding channels on radio, television and online.

He said management were in the process of retooling GBC to deliver effectively on its mandate, stressing that “we have been able to replace other equipment through our Internal Generated Fund”.

“We are public service broadcaster with 18 radio stations and seven television channels across the country, but we do commercial activities to finance our operations, ” he said.

Prof Alhassan said management had launched a concept christened “Transforming GBC from Bureaucracy to Business, ”with the aim to make the Corporation a business oriented entity, marketing driven, customer-centre for sustained growth.

Madam Kemoh stated that Ghana and Liberia had historical ties, adding that the agreement would drive the African journey to promote issues that affected the continent.