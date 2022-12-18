General Mosquito gets thunderous applause at NDC Congress

Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia a.k.a General Mosquito, aspiring National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) drew rousing applause at the party’s National Delegates Congress clad in a “War Smock”.

As he exchanged pleasantries with delegates and party supporters, weaving through the stands and football pitch, Mr Aseidu Nketia waved at the jubilant supporters, many of whom shouted in approval of his bid.

Clad in a black “war smock” with patches of NDC colours (red, white, and green) on a black pair of trouser and black shoe to match, usual of him at such big party functions, the outgoing General Secretary auspiciously walked around the stadium amidst chants.

Such war smocks, a Native of Tamale and party supporter, Ibrahim Mohammed told the Ghana News Agency foretells victory but also shows a propitious omen for “The General” as he seeks to become National Chairman and a possible victory for the NDC in 2024.

The General Secretary also wore a “Dagbon hat” to match his war smock – an identity of the Dagombas of the Northern Region, who mostly wear smocks with Dagbon hats.

Ibrahim Mohammed says in the North, a smock is not just a daily apparel, but it shows one’s status in society.

According to him, it seems self-demeaning for an aged person to walk bareheaded or attend an event without a Dagbon hat over his head.

Certain hats are a reserve of particular class of individuals in society which requires that some care be taken when wearing such hats.

Mr Aseidu Nketia’s Dagbon hat which had some patches of what looked like a talisman stitched to it, is called the “Zuɣupili Saba”.

In the Dagbon Kingdom, the Zuɣupili Saba is worn by people for special protection, and they mostly among the elderly and powerful people in society.

General Mosquito’s hat, folded atop to the left, was his way of telling the delegates and party supporters that he is a humble man with no intention to foment trouble.

Mr Aseidu Nketia, in an interview in the run-up to the 2016 election, said his wearing of such political war smocks was a demonstration that the party was ready for the political battle.

He said it did not connote violence and that political contests in the country were about ideas.

As a testament, Mr Asiedu Nketia, aspiring National Chairman, speaking at the party’s 10th National Delegates Congress in Accra, called for total unity in the party to win the 2024 elections.

“We cannot win the impending elections with a divided front. I appeal to all to make conscious efforts to shun all activities that will affect the chances of the party in the 2024 elections.”

He further urged members of the NDC to embrace peace and unity ahead of the presidential and parliamentary elections.

The outgoing General Secretary, however, asked for forgiveness if in the conduct of his role he might have offended the party faithful during his 17-year tenure as General Secretary.

General Mosquito said the party needed to form a formidable team with unity of purpose devoid of untoward activities for a resounding victory in the 2024 elections.

In all, over 60 candidates are contesting for various national positions at the 10th National Delegates Congress of the National Democratic Party.

The Congress has attracted a total of 8,964 delegates from across the country at the Accra Sports Stadium.