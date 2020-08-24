The Georgian government has announced Aug. 25 as a day of mourning for victims who died in a road accident in the northeast of the country last night.

The Georgian Interior Ministry reported earlier that 17 people died and several others were injured after a minibus fell down a rocky slope from a height of about 80 meters on Shatili road.

President Salome Zurabishvili also sent condolences to the families of the victims.

An investigation into the accident is underway, according to local media.