A “psychic” elephant at a zoo in Hamburg has decided that France will beat Germany in their European Championship opener on Tuesday.

Major football tournaments often attract supposed soothsaying animals with varying degrees of success.

Yashoda the elephant, 42, pulled the French flag rather than the German one out of a box at Hagenbeck Zoo on Monday. The elephant waved the flag through the air and received a pineapple as a reward.

France are world champions and face Germany in Munich. Portugal and Hungary are also in Group F.