Ghana Auctioneers Association
Ghana Auctioneers Association

The Ghana Auctioneers Association on Thursday elected new executive members, to run its affairs for the next four years, with Mr Francis Nii Boye Tagoe as the Chairman.

At a Delegates Conference in Accra, Mr Tagoe polled 21 votes to clinch the Chairmanship position, while the other contenders; Mr Theophilus Sowah, polled seven votes, Chief Alhaji Alhassan, 13, and Mr Samuel Doku, six.

Other executives elected unopposed were Nana Wiafe Akenten as Vice Chairman, Mr Henry M. Nelson, General Secretary, Mr Roger Glover, Deputy General Secretary, Madam Augustina Quarmson, Treasurer, and Nii Ayitey Gomez, organiser.

Mr Tagoe, in his acceptance speech, thanked the Association or the confidence reposed in him and called for unity among members.

“Auctioneers need to put away their differences and work in unity if the image of the Association is to be projected,” he said.

“Our strength as an Association lies in unity… Let us bear in mind that there is more power in unity than in division.”

Mr Tagoe urged all auctioneers to do away with disagreements and work together to project the image of auctioneers in Ghana.

The Chairman said he was going to form sub committees to resolve all grievances between the Association and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority to ensure sanity.
He assured auctioneers that the Executive would do all within its powers to champion the interest of members.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleJuvenile football set for May 7 across the country
Next articleMedia should break stigmatisation of infertility through education
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here