The Ghana Auctioneers Association on Thursday elected new executive members, to run its affairs for the next four years, with Mr Francis Nii Boye Tagoe as the Chairman.

At a Delegates Conference in Accra, Mr Tagoe polled 21 votes to clinch the Chairmanship position, while the other contenders; Mr Theophilus Sowah, polled seven votes, Chief Alhaji Alhassan, 13, and Mr Samuel Doku, six.

Other executives elected unopposed were Nana Wiafe Akenten as Vice Chairman, Mr Henry M. Nelson, General Secretary, Mr Roger Glover, Deputy General Secretary, Madam Augustina Quarmson, Treasurer, and Nii Ayitey Gomez, organiser.

Mr Tagoe, in his acceptance speech, thanked the Association or the confidence reposed in him and called for unity among members.

“Auctioneers need to put away their differences and work in unity if the image of the Association is to be projected,” he said.

“Our strength as an Association lies in unity… Let us bear in mind that there is more power in unity than in division.”

Mr Tagoe urged all auctioneers to do away with disagreements and work together to project the image of auctioneers in Ghana.

The Chairman said he was going to form sub committees to resolve all grievances between the Association and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority to ensure sanity.

He assured auctioneers that the Executive would do all within its powers to champion the interest of members.