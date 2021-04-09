The West African Competitiveness Programme (WACOMP), funded by the European Union and implemented by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MoTI), has launched the ‘Ghana Cosmetic Cluster’ platform in Accra.

The digital market hub, launched in partnership with the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), is dedicated to promoting and marketing locally produced cosmetics products to boost the cosmetics and personal care industry in Ghana

A press release copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday in Accra said the ‘Ghana Cosmetics Cluster’ platform, designed and developed as part of implementation activities of the WACOMP–Ghana component would serve as a market hub for SMEs in the cosmetics sector.

“The digital platform will also support the cosmetics industry to establish clusters and networks to increase competitiveness.”

Mr Charles Kwame Sackey, Chief Technical Advisor of WACOMP –Ghana, said it was inspiring to see that collaborative effort between AGI and WACOMP-Ghana enhancing global market access to natural cosmetics and personal care products and promoting the competitiveness of the cosmetics sector in Ghana.

“Ghana’s natural cosmetics products with support from WACOMP have greatly improved in terms of quality and packaging hence deserve all the support to take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) opportunities and the international market,” he said.

Mr Seth Twum –Akwaboah, Chief Executive Officer of AGI, expressed gratitude to the WACOMP-Ghana for its consistent support to the Association’s activities over the years and to the European Union for their dedication of funds to support the growth of Ghanaian industries.

“We are very much appreciative of the financial support from the EU and the unique implementation by UNIDO and MoTI through the WACOMP project to facilitate members’ businesses and to promote the quality of Ghanaian cosmetics products,” he said.

Mr Sandy Osei–Agyeman, Chairman of the Cosmetics Sector of AGI and the CEO of Slid Industries Limited, also commended the Ghana cosmetics cluster team for making it much easier to boost the competitiveness of the sector and the products of its members.

Mr Johnson Opoku-Boateng, Head of the Business Development Unit of AGI, reiterated the importance of the Ghana cosmetic platform to boost the online presence of Ghana’s natural cosmetic products and encouraged all cosmetic producers of AGI and non-AGI members to take the needed steps to get their products on the platform.