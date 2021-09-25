Ghana FA President rallies support for new technical team

Mr. Kurt Simeon Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has urged Ghanaians to develop positive energy towards the Black Stars to enable the new technical team succeed.

Mr. Okraku made this comments at the unveiling ceremony of the new Black Stars technical team which would be headed by Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac and would be assisted Otto Addo and Maxwell Konadu.

Richard Kingson retained his position as goalkeepers’ trainer.

Speaking at the unveiling session in Accra, Mr. Okraku said we had to believe in the abilities of the new technical team to take Ghana to the apex of world football and forget about unfortunate happening in recent past times.

“We only have one Black Stars, so it is important we support the technical team to be able to achieve. Now that we have a new team in place let’s start thinking positive and hoping it can be done and not doubt the process.

“The new journey starts from today and lets show positive energy towards the team because it’s all that we have. Let’s not be quick in spewing negatives stories about the team and be supportive to our national team,” he said.

The Black Stars would resume its qualification campaign to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in October against Zimbabwe in a double header.