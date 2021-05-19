The Ghana Library Authority has been shortlisted for the London Book Fair (LBF) International Excellence Awards 2021 in the ‘The Library of the Year Award’ category alongside Kenya National Library Services (Kenya) and Public Library Koprivnica (Croatia).

The award is being organised by the London Book Fair in partnership with the Publishers Association (United Kingdom) to celebrate publishing achievement across seven categories, recognising organisations and individuals who have demonstrated originality, creativity, and innovation within the industry.

In a press release copied to the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Hayford Siaw, Executive Director of the Ghana Library Authority, said the Authority was on a quest to make Ghana a reading nation through the provision of world class library services that connected Ghanaian citizens to relevant knowledge resources and advances a quest for life-long learning.

“As a result, we are working tirelessly with major stakeholders and this recognition is a testament to the extraordinary support received so far towards achieving the vision,” he added.

Mr Andy Ventris, Director of the London Book Fair, in the release, said: “It is so inspiring to see the incredible work being done by the LBF International Excellence Awards 2021 shortlistees in a year, which has challenged every facet of the publishing industry. Facing unprecedented obstacles with determination and creativity, these fifteen entries demonstrate the passion that powers the publishing industry all around the globe.

“Books have been a special haven for so many of us in recent times, and we are honoured to celebrate the role our shortlistees have played in bringing reading and knowledge to their communities and beyond. We wish all the shortlistees the best of luck, and look forward to announcing the winners in May,” he added.

Below is a full shortlist of The London Book Fair International Excellence Awards:

* The Library of the Year Award

o Ghana Library Authority (Ghana)

o Kenya National Library Services – (Kenya)

o Public Library “Fran Galovic” Koprivnica (Croatia)

* The Audiobook Publisher of the Year

o ABUK (Ukraine)

o Findaway Voices (USA)

o Macmillan Audio (USA)

* The Bookstore of the Year Award

o Avid Reader (Australia)

o C?rture?ti (Romania)

o Livraria Lello (Portugal)

* The Educational Learning Resources Award

o Good Luck Publishers (India)

o Karadi Path Education Company (India)

o Words Without Borders (United States)

* The Literary Translation Initiative Award

o Editora Trinta Zero Nove (Mozambique)

o Elizabeth Kostova Foundation (Bulgaria)

o Tender Leaves Translation (Singapore)

o Uebersetzen (Germany)

* The Rights Professional Award

o Marina Huguet-Cuevas (Spain)

o Nora Mercurio (Germany)

o Szilvia Molnar (USA)

The winners of the International Excellence Awards, as well as the recipient of the London Book Fair Lifetime Achievement Award, will be announced in May.

Virtual events with the winners will take place ahead of the London Book Fair, with details to follow.

The London Book Fair 2021 will go ahead as a digital only event, creating opportunities for the publishing industry to meet online, following the impact of the global pandemic.