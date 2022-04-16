Ghana National Fire Service urges a fire-free Easter

Ghanaians have been urged to adhere to the best fire safety protocols to have a fire-free Easter season.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer I (ACFOI), Madam Doris Lamptey, the Tema Regional Commander, Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), said the highest category of fire outbreaks being recorded at the Command was domestic fires, which usually erupted from the kitchen and from faulty electrical wiring.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, ACFOI Lamptey advised the public that before one moved from the home, every electrical gadget must be switched off as the slightest naked flame could cause fire.

She said it was vital to turn off the cylinder and the regulators completely and keep the burner far from the cylinder stressing that the cylinders must be kept outside the kitchen.

“My advice as we celebrate Easter is that let us make sure that we turn the regulator off after cooking, the cylinder must not be close to the burner and all electrical gadgets must be switched off,” she said.

“Do not overload the sockets and those of us who will be going out, please let’s not try to do things that will ignite an unwanted fire.”

She advised farmers to be cautious with fire on the farms and ensure that every form of fire was put out completely before leaving for home.