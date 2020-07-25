The number of persons infected by the novel coronavirus in Ghana has increased to 31,057, with 691 more cases confirmed here early Saturday, said the latest update from the Ghana Health Service.

The number of discharged cases increased to 27,801, with 1,114 more cases completing their treatment.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the West African country increased to 161 as eight more infected persons succumbed to the pandemic.

Ghana has extended the free supply of water to all consumers and 50 percent reduction in power tariffs for life-line consumers for three more months to ease the impact of COVID-19 restrictions on Ghanaians. Enditem

