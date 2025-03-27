Ghana’s Lynx Electronics Debuts High-Performance Reverb Headphones

Accra-based Lynx Electronics unveiled its latest audio product, the Lynx Reverb headphones, on March 26, positioning the device as a premium offering in the competitive global market.

The over-ear headphones combine advanced noise-canceling technology with ergonomic design, underscoring Ghana’s emergence as a hub for consumer electronics innovation.

Engineered for clarity, the Reverb model features active noise cancellation (ANC) to block ambient sound, alongside transparency and standard listening modes. Users can toggle between settings via touch-sensitive controls, which also manage playback, volume, and track navigation. Bluetooth 5.3 ensures stable connectivity within a 10-meter range, while 40mm audio drivers aim to deliver balanced bass and treble.

Battery life reaches 30 hours on a single charge, extendable to 300 hours in standby, with a rapid 90-minute full recharge capability. The design includes memory foam ear cushions, a foldable frame, and reinforced metal hinges, packaged with a portable mesh case.

“Now that’s Clarity,” the company’s tagline, reflects its ambition to compete internationally while highlighting Ghanaian technological prowess. Lynx Electronics, a subsidiary of the Lynx Group, emphasized the headphones’ role in advancing the country’s tech sector through locally developed solutions.

The Reverb will be available in Ghana and online starting April 2025, with an introductory discount for early buyers. Pricing details remain undisclosed.

Founded as part of the Lynx Group, Lynx Electronics specializes in audio technology, prioritizing innovation and customer satisfaction. The launch aligns with Ghana’s broader strategy to expand its footprint in Africa’s $10 billion consumer electronics market.