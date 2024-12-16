Ghana’s Parliament Set to Resume Sitting Amid Post-Election Developments

Ghana’s Parliament is scheduled to reconvene today, December 16, 2024, after the general elections. The session marks the resumption of parliamentary proceedings following a contentious adjournment in November 2024.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) caucus had requested a recall of Parliament, but the speaker rejected the request, citing the need for a smooth transition to the 9th Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

The speaker emphasized that the house would resume its duties after the elections to address outstanding issues crucial for governance. In a firm statement, he declined the request, urging members to perform their duties with honor, empathy, and humility for the benefit of the nation.

The session will take place at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Center. However, questions remain over potential disputes regarding the sitting arrangements, a matter that has been a point of contention since November.

Among the key issues Parliament is expected to tackle are seventeen bills, including tax exemptions for beneficiaries of the government’s One District, One Factory initiative. The resumption is seen as an important step in finalizing pending legislative work before the formal transition of power.